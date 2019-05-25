Showing support. Jennie Garth compared the upcoming BH90210 quasi-revival to Us Weekly’s popular segment ‘Stars: They’re Just Like Us’!

The remark emerged after Us asked the What I Like About You alum, 47, if she could give insight into where she suspects her former character, Kelly Taylor, would be today. (In the upcoming Fox series, Garth and her returning Beverly Hills, 90210 costars will be playing heightened versions of themselves reprising their iconic ‘90s counterparts.)

“I don’t know where Kelly would be today,” Garth admitted to Us at the Sweets & Snack Expo 2019 at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday, May 21. “I know that my character as Jennie, she is going through life as any other woman in her 40s would be experiencing, and I think that’s gonna be the thing that people like to see — I think it’s your magazine that does this, ‘Stars Are Just Like Us’ kinda thing?”

The mother-of-three also addressed what fans can expect when tuning in to see extreme versions of the stars’ real-life personas, adding: “In general, it’s a show about the people making the show. So you will get to see how — you know the thing, ‘Life imitates art?’ Kind of goes both ways. So, we’re just digging into that and we’re having a lot of fun sort of taking an image that the public has of us or might have of us.”

BH90210 had a shakeup ahead of its Wednesday, August 7, air date when showrunner Patrick Smith and many senior writers parted ways with the production on Tori Spelling’s birthday in May. However, writer Paul Sciarrotta is set to replace Smith and work with the show’s co-creators Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler.

Despite the production’s initial trouble, Garth was still enthused to return to her roots. On Monday, May 20, the Mystery Girls alum was driven to her first BH90210 table read by her husband, actor Dave Abrams. At the time, she admitted to her fans on her Instagram Stories that she was “too nervous/excited to drive.”

Aside from BH90210, Garth has partnered with Kinder Joy’s Birthday Party Project, a non-profit organization that aims to host birthday parties for kids who live in homeless or transitional living areas.

“Kinder Joy’s concept of partnering with the birthday project, to bring joy to kids’ lives by throwing them a birthday party it was a no-brainer,” she shared with Us. “My kids love these Kinder toys too because they get the candy and they get the toy, it’s like, a win-win.”

