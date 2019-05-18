Not letting the drama get her down! Tori Spelling posted a birthday shot with her BH90210 costars Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley amid recent production drama.

“Even though we were working all day and doing wardrobe on my bday I was happy to share my bday cupcakes with my friends @jenniegarth and @jason_priestley,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday, May 17, one day after her 46th birthday. “and was fun to hear the news that our @bh90210 promo hit a record high of over 18 million views! @foxtv #bh90210 🌴 #bdaycupcakes @sethchernoff”

While she may be celebrating the show’s success in front of the camera, there were some major upsets behind the scenes on Thursday, May 16.

Variety broke the news that showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several senior writers quit the six-episode series. And while the writer’s room shakeup was initially reported to be influenced by Spelling (a source told the magazine that there was an issue with two of the lead actresses), an insider told Us Weekly the next day that writers have been worried about the revival since it began.

“The reboot alienated many of the writers and producers that made the original show a hit. Many of those people found out about the show by reading about it online,” the source told Us, adding the network “wasn’t allotting enough money” to the series.

Paul Sciarrotta, who has been on-board from the beginning, has taken over as the new showrunner, with creators and coshowrunners Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler. A second source told Us that Fox is “100 percent supportive” of the reboot, and Sciarrotta “is bringing in a strong focus and vision for the show.”

After the damaging news broke, Garth, 47, sent birthday wishes to Spelling and alluded to the drama on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my partner and best friend for life. Wow, we’ve been thru some s*#t!” Garth wrote. “And today was no exception! Hope you enjoyed your glamorous birthday dinner!! I love you #tbt #happybirthday.”

