Is history repeating itself? There is drama brewing behind-the-scenes of BH90210, nearly two decades after Beverly, Hills 90210 wrapped its original series run. Patrick Sean Smith, the showrunner of the quasi-revival, and multiple senior writers quit the show on Thursday, May 16 — Tori Spelling’s birthday.

According to Variety, the shakeup in the writer’s room may have been over an issue with two of the show’s lead actresses. (Spelling, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty and Gabrielle Carteris are all returning for the revival.) Another source, however, told the magazine that the issue was between the writers and another executive involved in the project.

After the news broke, Garth, 47, paid tribute to Spelling with a sassy tribute on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my partner and best friend for life. Wow, we’ve been thru some s*#t!” Garth wrote. “And today was no exception! Hope you enjoyed your glamorous birthday dinner!! I love you #tbt #happybirthday.”

The What I Like About You alum shared a series of photos of the duo over the years, including one shot from the set of the hit ‘90s drama. Garth and Spelling were among two of the only actors to star on all 10 seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran on Fox from 1990 to 2000.

In response to Garth’s message, the former True Tori star revealed that the BFFs spent her 46th birthday “on a couch at a studio lot office” eating “day old chicken.”

“Thru thick and thin… birthdays are just tests and I can pass any test with you by my side!” Spelling wrote in the comments section. “My birthday dinner … that I ate with my fingers while we worked the night away will always be reminder of how far we’ve come and how f–king far we will go! Together. Partners!”

A member of BH90210’s writing staff, Paul Sciarrotta, was reportedly named the new showrunner on Thursday alongside Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, who co-created the show with Spelling and Garth.

BH90210, which also stars Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green, will feature the actors playing heightened versions of themselves trying to make a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot work. Luke Perry, the only original cast member not involved, died in March at the age of 52.

BH90210 is set to premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

