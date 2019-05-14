They’re back! The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 reunites in a new promo for BH90210, FOX’s meta-reboot of the ’90s drama.

In the promo, the stars of BH90210 hear the original series’ theme song in unexpected places: Jason Priestley hears it from his alarm clock, Tori Spelling hears it in her coffee maker, Jennie Garth hears it from her hair dryer and Brian Austin Green even hears it in his motorized tie rack. Heading the call, the 90210 alums — also including Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Shannen Doherty — congregate at a soundstage and strike a dramatic pose.

Notably absent from the reboot is original 90210 star Luke Perry, who died in March at the age of 52 following a stroke. According to a source, his death may have inspired Doherty to join the cast, and her involvement was revealed two months after FOX announced the project.

The network’s description of the new series, released before Doherty signed on the dotted line, lays out the “big twist” of its premise: “Priestley, Garth, Ziering, Carteris, Green and Spelling will play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?”

In February, Spelling hyped up BH90210 in an interview with Us Weekly. “We are all so excited to go back to work together because it’s like family coming back together,” she said at the time. “It’s like going back to a high school reunion, but then like never leaving each other again. … We all love each other very much and we’re excited.”

BH90210 premieres on FOX Wednesday, August 7.

