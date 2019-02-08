Donna Martin may have graduated, but Tori Spelling is ready to reunite at West Beverly with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars.

“We are all so excited to go back to work together because it’s like family coming back together,” the 45-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, February 6, at Tapout Fitness in Woodland Hills, where her husband Dean McDermott teaches a boxing class. “It’s like going back to a high school reunion, but then like never leaving each other again.”

She added: “We all love each other very much and we’re excited.”

90210 reunion rumors surfaced in December 2018 after Spelling and former castmates Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley were spotted getting coffee with producers. The sTORI Telling author confirmed the “new 90210” during an appearance on Access Live earlier this month.

“It is the OG crew back together, and we’re playing heightened versions of ourselves,” she revealed. “The fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show. So it’ll be a whole ensemble cast.”

Spelling also noted that Luke Perry “will do as many [episodes] as he can do,” while balancing role as Fred Andrews on Riverdale, but Shannen Doherty’s availability is up in the air. “We would love to have her on. … There is no status right now.”

McDermott, for his part, is excited to see his wife play her iconic character again.

“Seeing the photos that I’ve seen in the press of everybody together, it’s just amazing to see them all together, because I used to watch 90210 because I had a crush on her!” the Slasher actor told Us on Wednesday. “I would show up late to my hockey games and the guys would give me a hard time ‘Oh you getting your Donna fix … Now I’m married to you, I can get my Donna fix all the time!”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

