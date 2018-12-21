Nostalgia! The original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 was spotted on a coffee date together in Los Angeles recently, sparking rumors that they’re working on a reboot of the hit ‘90s series.

Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver) and Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh) reunited at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in L.A. on Wednesday, December 19. TMZ reported that the actors, along with some writers and producers, were meeting with executives of different streaming networks to hopefully revive the beloved teen drama, which premiered in October 1990.

The cast’s reunion comes a few months after Spelling told Us Weekly exclusively that they were discussing a revival.

“We’re talking about it. We’re definitely talking about it,” the 45-year-old actress revealed in September. “The cast all remained very close over the years.” (In November, California’s Woolsey wildfires forced Spelling and her family to evacuate their home and take up shelter with Garth, 46.)

“I know it’s something that the fans really want and we all love each other, so we would love to work together again,” the Last Sharknado: It’s About Time star continued.

She added that they didn’t want to make a “typical reboot,” but rather create something special. She explained, “I think we are invested in … kind of turning a reboot on its heels and doing something a little different. So that’s why we’re taking our time to do it right.”

