Donna and Kelly for life! After Tori Spelling and her family were forced from their home by the California wildfires, they found shelter with the her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jennie Garth.

Spelling, 45, revealed the turn of events on Instagram on Sunday, November 11. “Our hearts go out to all the people affected by and still being affected by the #woolseyfire,” she wrote in the caption to a selfie. “It’s in a time of utter disaster and despair that humanity steps up. Amazing to see the outpour of generosity and kindness that people have shown towards other humans and animals affected by the fires and evacuations.”

She then told followers that her “big brood” — also including husband Dean McDermott and their five children — was evacuated from their home the night before. “My eyes swell with happy tears when I reflect on how many friends immediately reached out and offered their homes to us,” she wrote. “No small offer when you are talking about a family of seven. Some I don’t even know that well but as part of our school community they stepped up. Thank you all!”

Ultimately, Spelling and her fam ended up staying with Garth, 46, while leaving the their birds, reptiles and rodents with friends.

“Thank you most of all to my childhood, adulthood, everything in between, and lifelong friend @jenniegarth for giving our ginormous family flesh and fur your entire house to stay at in a moments notice,” the actress wrote. “I’m not good at asking for what I need. But only my best friend would know that and jump in and just make it happen!”

The Mystery Girls alum also revealed she was wearing her former costar’s perfumed oil. “Not because I was going through your nightstand (PS I was just looking for the TV remote),” she added, “but [because] it reminds me of you and how much I love you, my sister for life.”

“Let’s keep praying and doing our part,” Spelling concluded. “Never stop showing what some will always underestimate, that kindness will always win in the long run. Love to everyone.”

Spelling and McDermott, 51, have been married since 2006. Their five children are Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 20 months.

Multiple wildfires are devastating parts of Northern and Southern California, and more than 300,000 people have been evacuated. So far, Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler and Camille Grammer are among the residents whose houses have been destroyed in the blazes.

