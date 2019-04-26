It wouldn’t be Beverly Hills without Brenda Walsh. Shannen Doherty, who portrayed the lead female character in Beverly Hills, 90210, will appear in Fox’s reboot of the series, the network announced on Friday, April 26. The series will be titled BH90210.

Fox announced the new series in February, which will bring back original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling; Each will play a heightened version of themselves. Here is the series description:

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?

Luke Perry, who passed away in March, was not announced as part of the cast originally, but was reportedly going to appear as much as possible with his Riverdale schedule. His death may have been a factor in getting Doherty, 48, to join.

“Luke was Shannen’s favorite in the cast,” a source told Us in shortly after his death. “She may participate now if they somehow pay homage to him.”

In February, Spelling opened up to Us about the reunion.

“We are all so excited to go back to work together because it’s like family coming back together,” she said at the time. “It’s like going back to a high school reunion, but then like never leaving each other again. … We all love each other very much and we’re excited.”

Spelling, 45, then expressed her happiness on Instagram on Friday, writing, “It’s OFFICIAL…ALL the OG 90210 girls will be together again. So excited to go on this journey with you @jenniegarth @theshando @gabriellecarteris @90210onfox … #girlpower #fbf #comingthissummer #90210 #beverlyhills”

The series is set to premiere this summer on Fox.

