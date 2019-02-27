Who says you can’t go home again? Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling can! Six of the original cast members from Beverly Hills, 90210 will return for a six-episode “event series” this summer, Fox announced on Wednesday, February 27. Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, who produced on the 2012 reboot, 90210, are set to write and executive produce the quasi-revival.

The series premiered on Fox in October 1990 and ran for 10 seasons. The new show isn’t technically a revival because the actors aren’t returning as the characters you fell in love with, but instead “will play heightened versions of themselves.”

Below is the official logline:

“Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty, who played Dylan and Brenda respectively, are not attached to the series as of now, but Spelling, 45, revealed earlier this month that she “would love to have” them. Perry couldn’t sign on since he’s is a series regular on The CW’s Riverdale. He will “do as many [episodes] as he can do,” Spelling told Access Live.

“We are all so excited to go back to work together because it’s like family coming back together,” the Masked Singer star told Us Weekly on February 6. “It’s like going back to a high school reunion, but then like never leaving each other again. … We all love each other very much and we’re excited.”

90210 is set to debut on Fox in summer 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!