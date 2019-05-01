And … they’re off! Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members got together on Tuesday, April 30, to work on the show’s upcoming reboot, BH90210 — and they shared several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos to get fans excited.

Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor) and Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh) gave their followers a look inside the reboot, which was officially confirmed in February. Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman, shared a photo of herself posing with Garth, 47, Ziering, 55, Doherty, 58, as well as costars Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin) and Brian Austin Green (David Silver).

“Working hard,” Carteris, 58, captioned the cast pic. “Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been up to!”

Doherty was the last of the original cast members to join the reboot, and her decision may have been influenced by costar Luke Perry’s untimely death in March. “Luke was Shannen’s favorite in the cast,” a source told Us Weekly shortly after he passed away from a massive stroke. “She may participate now if they somehow pay homage to him.”

Perry, who died at the age of 52, was never officially announced as being a part of the 1990s series’ reboot, but he was reportedly planning to be involved as much as possible with his Riverdale filming schedule.

Spelling, 45, told Us in February that that cast was “so excited to go back to work together.” She gushed, “It’s like family coming back together. It’s like going back to a high school reunion, but then like never leaving each other again. We all love each other very much.”

The new show is set to premiere on Fox this summer. In the meantime, keep scrolling to get a behind-the-scenes preview!