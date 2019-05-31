A new zip code! Vanessa Lachey will be joining La La Anthony as the newest cast members to join Fox’s BH90210 reboot.

The Top Chef Junior host, 38, shared a hilarious GIF of herself popping up behind a network promo photo of the show’s original stars Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor) and Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders). The image was set to the tune of the series’ theme song.

“My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code!!!” she gushed on Instagram on Friday, May 31. “I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley’s wife. This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90’s! Now excuse me while I continue doing my happy dance while rockin’ out to this song!!!”

Deadline reports that the former MTV VJ will play Priestley’s fictional spouse and a top PR executive named Camille. According to the outlet, viewers will follow along with Camille’s struggles with work/life balance as she and the Private Eyes star, 49, attempt to start a family.

Spelling, 46, welcomed Lachey to the show with open arms. “So proud my friend that you are joining our family!” she wrote. “As I told you before I love when talented and nice people get rewarded on this journey we call life! #MamasSupportMamas xoxo.”

Lachey’s fellow MTV alum Anthony, who will be taking on the role of Green’s wife Shay, also gave her a shout-out. “AMAZING!!!!” she wrote alongside four trophy emojis.

One day prior, the former Flavor of Love host had similar news to share. “90210 IS BACK!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m honored to be joining the cast of 90210!! It’s gonna be crazy! Excited to play the wife of the original Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green. Let’s gooooo!!”

Anthony also received plenty of support from celebs such as Gabrielle Union, who responded “Yasssssssssssssss,” and Kim Kardashian, who is close pals with the Love Playbook author, 39. “You know how I feel about this!!!!!!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted Friday. “CONGRATS!!!!!!”

The reboot, which will see the 90210 crew playing “heightened versions of themselves,” is introducing faux families for its real-life actors. “We’re fictionalizing everybody’s home lives to a certain degree,” Garth, 47, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month.

The actress also gave Us Weekly some further insight as to the show’s premise. “In general, it’s a show about the people making the show,” she told Us earlier this month. “So you will get to see how … life imitates art. … We’re just digging into that. We’re having a lot of fun … taking an image that public has of us or might have of us… and messing with it, playing with it.”

BH90210 will premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

