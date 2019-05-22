The (Beverly) hills are alive with the sound of guest stars! Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jennie Garth assured fans that some familiar faces will appear on the series’ upcoming reboot, BH90210.

“We’re gonna have fun with [guest appearances] over the course of the first season, for sure,” Garth, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2019 Sweets & Snack Expo in Chicago on Monday, May 21. “You’ll just have to keep your eyes peeled for recognizable faces.”

The actress, who played Kelly Taylor for the teen drama’s entire run from 1990 to 2000, also revealed that fans should look out for Easter eggs, or subtle nods to the original series. “We’re gonna do a lot of show references, a lot of eye candy for the people that were fans of the original show,” she noted. “Like, ‘Oh, my God! That’s the dress!’ or ‘That’s what they said in the episode!’ We’re gonna try.”

As for what people should expect to see on the quasi-revival? “In general, it’s a show about the people making the show,” the What I Like About You alum added. “So you will get to see how … life imitates art. … We’re just digging into that and we’re having a lot of fun.”

Garth also gushed about the longtime viewers of the ‘90s drama, who still support the cast today. She explained, “We knew when we were doing it that it was a really special show and we knew we had incredible fans, but I don’t think any of us knew that they would still be there for us now. And it’s really actually very touching to all of us. We’re all very moved by everybody’s love and support and interest in the show.”

BH90210, which was officially confirmed in February, will feature many of the show’s original stars, including Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin) and Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders). The only main cast member who is not a part of the upcoming series is Luke Perry (Dylan McKay), who tragically died in March after suffering a massive stroke.

Garth — who shares daughters Luca, 21, Fiona, 12, and Lola, 16, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli — and Kinder Joy recently partnered with The Birthday Party Project, a non-profit organization that hosts monthly birthday parties for homeless children. She told Us of the special relationship: “It was a no-brainer.”

BH90210 is set to premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nicole Briese

