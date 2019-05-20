Jennie Garth was a bit nervous heading into her first table read for the Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival — so she enlisted her husband, Dave Abrams, to drive her.

Garth, 47, posted an adorable picture to her Instagram Story that showed Abrams, 37, in the driver’s seat.

“Taking me to my first @bh90210 table read because I’m too nervous/excited to drive,” she captioned the post. “I love you @dirvla.”

Abrams, a fellow actor, began dating the What I Like About You alum in 2014 before they got engaged in April 2015. They got married in July of that year at her ranch in Los Olivos, California, but took some time apart in 2017. “They are still trying to make it work, but they haven’t been living together,” a source confirmed to Us at the time. “They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself.”

By April 2018, Abrams filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The former Mystery Girls actress, however, pulled their petition for divorce in February 2019.

Garth was previously married to Daniel B. Clark, a musician, from 1994 to 1996. She then wed her An Unfinished Affair costar Peter Facinelli from 2001 to 2013. She and Facinelli share three daughters together: Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and Fiona, 12.

For BH90210, Garth’s joining fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestly, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris for the reboot.

Trouble plagued the BH90210 production as showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several writers exited the series earlier this month. “The reboot alienated many of the writers and producers that made the original show a hit. Many of those people found out about the show by reading about it online,” a source confirmed to Us on Friday, May 17.

Paul Sciarrotta, a writer on BH90210, was reportedly made the new showrunner on Thursday, May 16, alongside Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler.

BH90210 is the second reboot of the popular teen drama after The CW aired 90210, starring Shenae Grimes, from 2008 until 2013. It is set to premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

