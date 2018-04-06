Making it official. Jennie Garth’s husband, Dave Abrams, has filed for divorce after Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2017 that they were taking time apart.

Us Weekly can confirm that Abrams filed on Friday, April 6, in L.A. County. He listed their date of separation as August 29, 2017.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, and the actor-restauranteur, 36, wed at her Los Olivos, California, ranch home in July 2015. As previously reported, a rep for Garth confirmed to Us in November 2017 that the duo were working on their marriage.

This will be the third divorce for Garth. She was married to Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996 and Peter Facinelli from 2001 to 2012. The What I Like About You star and the Twilight actor, 44, share daughters Luca, 20, Lola, 15, and Fiona, 11.

The day before Abrams filed for divorce, Garth opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about relationships.

“We as women forget about ourselves. And we take care of everyone else. And pretty soon, you don’t know who you are anymore,” Garth told Us on at the Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Grand Opening in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 5. “I think in general it’s important that you need to focus on you and what makes you happy and what makes you you. You know? And if you lose sight of that, in any relationship you’re in, it’s not gonna be as successful as it could be.”

Garth also opened up about what it’s like to lose sight of yourself in a relationship.

“Yeah, I mean, that happens with everything,” she admitted. “You’re working long hours on the job, you get sucked into your career, or you’re just taking care of the kids, or you’ve just become a parent, a mom. You forget to take care of yourself. And that happens in relationships, too. It’s a natural thing and just something you have to watch.”

Garth added on Thursday that she’s doing “good-ish.”

“I’m doing good-ish! Yeah! I’m good-ish! If that’s a word,” the Mystery Girls actress explained.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!