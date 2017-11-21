Jennie Garth and her husband, Dave Abrams, are taking time apart and working on their marriage, a rep for the actress confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.



The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 45, and the actor-producer, 36, tied the knot at her Los Olivos, California, ranch home in July 2015. The pair is not legally separated and have not filed any legal paperwork.

A source close to the couple tells Us that “they are still trying to make it work, but they haven’t been living together. They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself.”

Garth shares daughters Luca, 20, Lola, 14, and Fiona, 11, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli. The former couple, who split in 2012 after 11 years of marriage, finalized their divorce in 2013.

The Mystery Girls actress posted a message about resilience on Tuesday, November 14, via Instagram.

“Resilience means the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. But it doesn’t mean we’ll never experience sadness,” Garth captioned a photo of a piece of jewelry with the world “resilience” on it. “It proves we’re able to spring back into shape after struggle has pushed us further than we ever imagined we could go. Resilience allows us to overcome and bounce back from heartache stronger and more flexible than before. I am resilient You are resilient. Thank you @clarinarina for the love #life #grateful.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!