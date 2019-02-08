Taking a turn for the better? Jennie Garth’s husband, Dave Abrams, has apparently decided not to divorce the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum.

The restaurateur, 37, has filed a request asking the court to dismiss his divorce petition, according to documents obtained by The Blast. The news follows a sighting of the couple attending a Los Angeles Lakers game together on January 29.

Garth, 46, and Abrams tied the knot in July 2015 at her home in Los Olivos, California, but in November 2017, Us Weekly exclusively revealed they had opted to take time apart. “They are still trying to make it work, but they haven’t been living together,” a source told Us at the time. “They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work.”

Four months later, Abrams filed for divorce from the Mystery Girls alum, listing their date of separation as August 29, 2017.

The former What I Like About You actress opened up to Us about relationships a day before Abrams filed the paperwork for the dissolution of their marriage. “We as women forget about ourselves,” she said at the time. “And we take care of everyone else. And pretty soon, you don’t know who you are anymore. I think in general it’s important that you need to focus on you and what makes you happy and what makes you you. You know? And if you lose sight of that, in any relationship you’re in, it’s not gonna be as successful as it could be.”

She continued: “I mean, that happens with everything. You’re working long hours on the job, you get sucked into your career, or you’re just taking care of the kids, or you’ve just become a parent, a mom. You forget to take care of yourself. And that happens in relationships, too. It’s a natural thing and just something you have to watch.”

Garth has been married twice before: to Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996 and to Peter Facinelli — with whom she shares daughters Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and Fiona, 12 — from 2001 to 2013.

