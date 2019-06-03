Getting the family back together! Patrick J. Adams will officially return to Suits for the ninth and final season and the cast couldn’t be more excited. Adams, 37, left the series at the end of season 7 following his character Mike Ross’ wedding to Rachel (Duchess Meghan).

“Just hold on, I’m going home,” the actor tweeted on Monday, June 3, following the announcement that his character will return for, at least, episode 5. However, it didn’t come as too much of a surprise. “When he left, it was on good terms; I wished him well, and we both thought it would be nice for him to come back,” creator Aaron Korsh told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “But the story needed to be right, and his schedule needs to be right. So, he just had a baby and stuff. We’re in contact, so I don’t have an answer right now. Yeah, but absolute a possibility.”

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna on the series, couldn’t be more excited about her costar’s return.

“I feel utterly thrilled. It feels like he’s like coming home. Like, we can’t do this last season without a little PJA,” she told Us exclusively ahead of the final season. “I need my brother! But I’ll tell you this much: It also doesn’t feel like he’s gone or anybody’s gone. I talk to Patrick and Gina [Torres] all the time, but, like, as characters, we refer to them. They’re part of our lives as the characters.”

As for the final season, is it possible that Duchess Meghan will return – or that fans would, at least, get an update on Rachel today?

“When he comes back, I do believe there is a little update on Rachel,” Korsh told Deadline on Monday. As for an appearance by the Duchess of Sussex, “You never know,” Korsh added. “There is always a chance she is going to pick up the phone and call me and say, ‘Can I come back?’ – and if she did, she would be welcome back here with arms wide open. But no, l don’t see that happening.”

Duchess Meghan welcomed her first child with husband Prince Harry on May 6, and Adams welcomed his first child with wife Troian Bellisario in October 2018. So, will Mike and Rachel be parents? “As of this moment, no, we have not determined that they’ve had a baby, but you never know,” the writer said.

Suits returns with its final season on USA Wednesday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!