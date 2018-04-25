Suits’ two-hour season finale packed quite a punch, marking big changes for the firm and Mike and Rachel’s future.

Rachel (and Mike) Getting Married

Mike (Patrick J. Adams) teamed up with the legal clinic again to get a settlement for kids who suffered lead poisoning at their school due to a nearby plant. Meanwhile, a man showed up and offered Mike and Rachel (Meghan Markle) a job out of the blue. He wanted the couple to run a firm that took on exclusively class-action lawsuits. Mike thought the job offer was phony, but once the clinic lawsuit reminded him why he wanted to be a lawyer and he discovered the position was real, he and Rachel decided to take it.

The job was in Seattle, so Mike and Rachel moved up their wedding so they could celebrate their big day with family and friends before going on their next adventure. Donna (Sarah Rafferty) pulled together the last-minute festivities and served as maid of honor, while Harvey (Gabriel Macht) swooped in to play best man. Just as Harvey was preparing to ask Mike to be a senior partner, Mike broke the news that he and Rachel weren’t coming back to Specter Litt after their honeymoon.

Their wedding was just as beautiful as we imagined it’d be, and the episode ended with Mike, Rachel, Harvey, Donna and Louis (Rick Hoffman) dancing as they readied themselves to say goodbye, not only to Mike and Rachel but also to the actors who have masterfully portrayed them for seven seasons.

Zane Specter Litt

It wouldn’t be a Suits finale if the firm wasn’t in trouble. Former partner Stanley Gordon sued Specter Litt on behalf of all the partners who left after Mike went to prison. They claimed their careers had been damaged by Mike’s conviction and wanted to return to the firm. But they were really planning to take over and merge with Rand Calder Zane, obliterating Specter Litt in the process.

Mike went to Robert Zane — who knew nothing about the merger — with an offer: join Specter Litt and bring over enough partners from Rand Calder Zane so Harvey and Louis would have the votes to remain in control. He was hesitant at first, but after his partners betrayed him, Zane agreed to join Specter Litt, and the firm was saved. Now there’s just a little question of who’s in charge, but that’s a problem for season 8.

This Is Chicago

The second hour of the finale also acted as a backdoor pilot for Jessica Pearson’s (Gina Torres) untitled spinoff. Jessica asked Harvey to come to Chicago to help her go up against the mayor’s office and shady developer Pat McGann — they were trying to force people, including Jessica’s aunt, out of low-income housing and make Jessica leave town. Harvey eventually got kicked off the case, thanks to some meddling by the developer, but Jessica thought she had secured the lawsuit’s future when she blackmailed McGann. However, the mayor offered Jessica a job, to “change things from the inside,” as long as she dropped her case against the city. So she turned her back on her family and took the position.

