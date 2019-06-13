Everything is moving fast on season 6 of Younger. That’s how the cast teased the upcoming episodes in an exclusive sit-down interview with Us Weekly.

“Unexpected,” “rollercoaster” and “superb” were also thrown around, some of which were previewed in the Wednesday, June 12, premiere. After Josh (Nico Tortorella) found out he was going to be a father, he told Liza (Sutton Foster) how odd the timing was: They previously broke up because he wanted to have children and now, she’s happy with Charles (Peter Hermann).

“Josh continues to be this presence in Liza’s life. I was thinking about it. She is on this path with Charles and happy and in love, but Josh is this thing she can’t seem to let go of,” Foster told Us at the season 6 junket in New York City. “He has the baby and Liza’s there for him.”

The Broadway star also noted that they have a friendship … ish. “They also have more than that and that doesn’t just go away,” she said. “It’s like this little itch.”

Hermann also shed light on Charles and Liza’s arc this season.

“In the same way that Charles brings out one thing in Liza, Josh brings out something in her,” he said. “I think that Liza also brings out something in Charles that is delightful to experience.”

Younger airs on TVLand Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

