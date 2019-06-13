It’s what dreams are made of, as Lizzie McGuire would say. Miriam Shor, Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster’s Younger’s characters had quite an epic scene together in the Wednesday, June 12, premiere. After Diana (Shor) went MIA over work drama, Kelsey (Duff) and Liza (Foster) hunted her down at Marie’s Crisis Cafe. There, they did what it took to win her back: sing Dolly Parton’s hit song “9 to 5.”

Ever since the series began, fans have hoped more singing would be involved — especially since the cast is all very musically inclined.

“In the last couple seasons, they’ve been making us sing more but it felt really organic and natural way to win Diana back into the team. It was super fun. It was crowded and crazy,” Foster told Us Weekly exclusively at the show’s season 6 junket in New York.

“Everyone’s been asking, ‘When is Hilary singing? When is Sutton singing? When are you guys doing a musical episode?’” Duff, 31, added. “[Creator] Darren Starr had really stuck to his guns, like, ‘No, they don’t sing. They’re normal people.’ He was really clever the way he integrated it.”

Shor, 47, also couldn’t have been happier about the three women singing together. “Singing with Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster? Everyone’s dream come true,” she told Us. “It was pretty fun. … I was just secretly pretending I was Lily Tomlin from the movie!”

Younger airs on TVLand Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

