Kelsey is officially a BOSS when Younger returns. Now that she’s officially taken over Empirical, she quickly learns things aren’t always better at the top.

“It’s a tough season for her. She has a lot of responsibility. She’s young, and I think she’s realizing that the company is in trouble in more ways than she thought,” Hilary Duff told Us Weekly exclusively at the junket for season 6. “In the first episode, she learns that a lot of women get put into a position of power just to be set up and be a scape goat, and she’s under tremendous pressure and paranoia that this has happened to her.”

The singer, 31, adds that although it’s difficult, the story line shows a “great message” for females in powerful positions: “It’s a great time for women, but we’re still having to fight for our place and our spot which we deserve and we earned.”

While things may be rocky at work, Kelsey and Liza (Sutton Foster) are better than ever.

“It’s weird to not have Charles at the office. Everything’s changed. That whole power dynamic’s changed,” Foster told Us. “I think that — with Diana, the three of us — we’ve become this unit. We’re a team.”

Younger premieres on TV Land Wednesday, June 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

