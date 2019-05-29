Liza (Sutton Foster) and Charles (Peter Hermann) may finally be together, but can they make it work? That’s where season 6 of Younger will pick up!

“Our first time out as a couple,” Charles says to his now-official girlfriend in Us Weekly’s exclusive new teaser, as the two walk arm in arm into a party filled with her colleagues and his former colleagues.

The video also teases Josh (Nico Tortorella) possibly becoming a father and it also appears he’s getting drunk with Charles? Now that’s a friendship no one saw coming.

The clip also features a musical number: Liza, Diana (Miriam Shor) and Kelsey (Hilary Duff) look like they’re singing in a bar. So, is that what leads to Diana getting arrested? She’s also spotted getting her mugshot taken.

Younger season 6 premieres on TVLand Wednesday, June 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!