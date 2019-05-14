Summer is officially upon Us. But that doesn’t mean you have to spend it outside! While some of ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW’s biggest shows will wrap up in early May, other new hits will begin.

See the full list of the 2019 summer premiere dates below:

Friday, May 17

Catch-22: Hulu

Monday, May 20

8 p.m. Beat Shazam: Fox

Tuesday, May 21

9 p.m. Blood & Treasure: CBS (series premiere)

Thursday, May 23

10 p.m. Elementary: CBS

Tuesday, May 28

8 p.m. America’s Got Talent: NBC

10 p.m. Songland: NBC (series premiere)

10 p.m. Blood & Treasure: CBS (time-slot premiere)

Wednesday, May 29

8 p.m. American Ninja Warrior: NBC

8 p.m. MasterChef: Fox

10 p.m. The InBetween: NBC (series premiere)

Friday, May 31

Good Omens: Amazon

Sunday, June 2

8 p.m. Burden of Truth: The CW

Friday, June 7

8 p.m. Masters of Illusion: The CW

9 p.m. The Big Stage: The CW (series premiere)

Sunday, June 9

8 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud: ABC

9 p.m. The $100,000 Pyramid: ABC

10 p.m. To Tell the Truth: ABC

Monday, June 10

9 p.m. So You Think You Can Dance: Fox

10 p.m. Dateline: NBC

Wednesday, June 12

8 p.m. Press Your Luck: ABC (series premiere)

9 p.m. Card Sharks: ABC (series premiere)

10 p.m. Match Game: ABC

10 p.m. Younger: TVLand

Sunday, June 16

9 p.m. Instinct: CBS

Monday, June 17

8 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us: The CW

9 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway?: The CW

10 p.m. Grand Hotel: ABC (series premiere)

Thursday, June 20

8 p.m. MasterChef: Fox (time-slot premiere)

8 p.m. Holey Moley: ABC (series premiere)

8 p.m. The Wall: NBC

9 p.m. Spin the Wheel: Fox (series premiere)

9 p.m. Family Food Fights: ABC (series premiere)

10 p.m. Reef Break: ABC (series premiere)

Sunday, June 30

9:30 p.m. What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage: Fox (series premiere)

Tuesday, July 9

10 p.m. Bring the Funny: NBC (series premiere)

Thursday, July 11

9 p.m.. Hollywood Game Night: NBC

9 p.m. The Outpost: The CW

Monday, July 29

8 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise: ABC

Wednesday, August 7

9 p.m. BH90210: Fox (revival series premiere)

