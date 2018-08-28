Warning: This post contains major spoilers from the Tuesday, August 28, finale of Younger.

Liza and Charles, happily ever after? Well, maybe. During the season 5 finale of Younger, the couple finally were able to be a real couple – walking hand-in-hand through New York City in the middle of the day. But that was because Charles (Peter Hermann) made the ultimate sacrifice, giving up his job running his father’s company. In the final moments, after sharing a sweet kiss and many smiles, both Liza (Sutton Foster) and Charles’ smiles faded as reality set in. Is this really what they both wanted?

Peter Hermann broke it all down, including his reaction to Josh’s (Nico Tortorella) shocking ending – Claire is pregnant! – and what he hopes is next for Charles.

Us Weekly: What was your reaction when you read the finale?

Peter Hermann: I find it hard to stop taking about how great the writers are. I think they are so good at shifting everything under our feet all the time. The show really sings when life as we know it changes dramatically. They gleefully throw our lives off balance and this is certainly an instance of that. So my reaction was, “My God, I love our writers,” and “Wow, I didn’t see that coming.”

Us: Charles convinces Liza this is what he wants. Do you think that was also him convincing himself? Can you explain what that final facial expression was.

PH: I think that the change came so quickly. I think it’s very much what he wanted but I think that he had no idea what it would actually feel like to leave his life as he knew it behind. I think that’s the first moment of having that reality wash over him. I think that much of that reality is beautiful and promising and exactly what he wanted. I think that pieces of it also are unsettling. It’s all of that at once. I think that is there is the beauty and the promise of everything that is ahead and then there’s also the reality of so much change all at once ahead. He didn’t know how good it would feel to walk hand-in-hand with this woman he loves in Bryant Park in New York City in the middle of the day. I also think he didn’t know how it would feel to have his world shift under his feet so significantly and to let go of this company, his father’s company and let go of the person he has known himself to be. Also, the deep hope that with all of this change, that they have the future that he hopes they will have.

Us: He made such a big sacrifice for their relationship. Is it worrisome that that could grow into resentment down the line?

PH: Charles is human. Liza is human. He is certainly not necessarily so noble a man that he wouldn’t blame somebody else or get mad at somebody else for a decision that he made. It’s his decision. But my God, we’re all human beings and we all blame each other for things. The beauty of the two of them is their relationship doesn’t run on infatuation. Their relationship doesn’t run on a passing interest in each other. I think there’s something real, very real between them. All the elements that went into making that enormous life decision is something for them to talk about, to work out over breakfast.

Us: I don’t know how much you’ve been told but where do you see them going next?

PH: I know that it will be exponentially more complicated than anything I can imagine. I want them to move into my town house, which I will likely not be able to afford anymore. We’ll likely put that on the market and then find something smaller and then I want to live happily ever after.

Us: I want to also ask about the baby bombshell with Josh. Do you think that will have any effect on Liza?

PH: I’ll tell you I watched the scene between Josh and Liza and the baby. It was so beautiful and I was so mad at how beautiful and charming and heartwarming it was. I was like, “No, no, no, stop it! Stop it with the baby!” But so will it have an effect on Liza? Yeah, because she has a big beautiful heart that wakes up in different ways for different people, and I think there is something that he still wakes up in her heart. I think that she would not be the person that she is if she weren’t affected by the presence of this fantastic new young person in Josh’s life.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!