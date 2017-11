GLAAD released their annual “Where We Are on TV” report for 2017 and for a second consecutive year, there is an all-time high in the number of LGBTQ television characters. While there are definitely still strides to be made — “the LGBTQ characters who make it to TV screens tend to be white gay men,” GLAAD president, Sarah Kate Ellis, notes — there’s also room for celebration.

Here are some of our favorite characters on TV that just happen to be part of the LGBTQ community.