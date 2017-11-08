Things between Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) aren’t the greatest at the moment on Riverdale — and it may be getting worse before it gets better. It’s not only the distance and different lifestyles that’s pulling them apart, but also a new girl in Jughead’s school.

Vanessa Morgan, who plays Southside Serpant Toni Topaz, spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about the awkward relationship between the three of them, and previewed what’s coming up for her controversial character.

“You’re going to see more friction between Southside and Northside and obviously she’s right in the middle of that,” Morgan tells Us. “You’re gonna see relationships blossom. Toni and Jughead have similar personalities. Mentally, they connect. You’re gonna see them get closer as friends.”

Naturally, there is “friction” when it comes to Betty and Toni, since, as Morgan puts it, “anytime there’s a guy getting closer to another girl, it’s going to cause friction.”

Being a Serpent brings the outsiders — or “have-nots,” as Morgan puts it — closer together and that’s just something Betty can’t understand.

“Betty is so opposite of what Toni is — she can’t relate to somebody who grew up on the Northside and, in Toni’s eyes, is privileged, proper and perfect,” Morgan says. “That’s just so opposite of where she comes from. Whether or not her parents are alive, she feels like she can’t relate.”

It doesn’t help that she has a bond with Jughead. “She definitely has an attraction toward him. You can be attracted to your friends,” Morgan adds. “She finds his mind really attractive for sure.”

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

