Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Thursday, April 23, finale of Will & Grace.

The end of an era. Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) said goodbye on the series finale, but not before one last adventure.

During the finale, Grace experienced false labor and Jack finally got his chance at his lifelong dream: A role on Broadway. However, he barely could stand on the stage after the day that Karen brought the group through before.

After getting a call from Stan, she and the gang went to the top of the Statue of Liberty to see Stan and either agree to get back together with him or cut him out of her life indefinitely. That decision was made on the cab ride there since Stan’s daughter Lorraine (Minnie Driver) returned to remind her step-mother of how much she’s always loved Stan.

Although Stan was extremely late to the meeting — Karen even missed Jack’s big debut — when he did return, she boarded his helicopter and agreed to get back together.

Meanwhile, Will was also faced with someone from his past, after learning via the TV in the cab that McCoy (Matt Bomer) was back in town. He refused to call him but clearly they were meant to see each other as he happened to be at Jack’s Broadway debut too.

Will didn’t want to forgive him for not calling, but when McCoy showed up at the apartment, he couldn’t exactly say no. “The gay guy gets to have his prince charming too,” McCoy tells him.

In the final moments of the episode, Will and Grace tell each other, “Maybe we’ve been Will and Grace long enough,” and Jack and Karen slap each other across the face a few more times. After the apartment is completely packed up, Grace goes into labor, and the gang heads to the hospital, saying goodbye to the apartment they’ve called home since the series’ debut in 1998.

Although the series first ended in 2006, this time around, the ending will stick.

“The first time, it felt like we were doing this thing that we were quote-unquote supposed to do, which was to send them both off into quote-unquote normal relationships and to make babies in these normal family compositions. But it wasn’t as honest to who the characters were,” cocreator Max Mutchnick told Variety. “We’re never coming back again. We would no sooner make this television show or a frame of it again. It won’t happen. That’s the final word.”