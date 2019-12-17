



The end is near. Debra Messing and Eric McCormack cozied up in a new Instagram photo, shared on Tuesday, December 17, showing a nearly bare Will & Grace set.

“It’s really happening. The curtain is coming down on Will & Grace after 11 seasons. A whole lotta life was lived in that apartment. And that laughs. Thank God for the laughs,” Messing, 51, captioned the photo. “Almost all packed up. Savoring every last minute.”

Sean Hayes also took to Instagram, sharing a selfie with costar Brian Jordan Alvarez on Monday, December 16. “2 more days of filming and then…anchors away,” the Emmy winner, 49, wrote. “Love my television husband, Brian Jordan Alvarez.”

The NBC series, starring Messing (Grace Adler), McCormack (Will Truman), Hayes (Jack McFarland) and Megan Mullally (Karen Walker), originally aired from 1998 to 2005. The network revived the show in 2017 but announced in July that the upcoming season would be the final one.

In October, TVLine reported that Mullally, 60, took a temporary leave of absence from the sitcom during the final season’s filming due to tension on set with the Smash star. Additionally, the Parks and Recreation alum no longer follows Messing nor Hayes on Instagram.

A month before the report, McCormack, 56, disputed any feud rumors. “It seems crazy. It is crazy! I think people worried about that entirely too much,” he told Us exclusively in October. “The four of us get along like a house on fire. We always have.”

Will & Grace returns on NBC Thursday, January 9, at 9 p.m. ET.