Eric McCormack is laying the rumors of Will & Grace costars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally’s alleged feud to rest.

“It seems crazy. It is crazy!” the Canadian-born actor, 56, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Project Angel Food Angel Awards Gala on Saturday, September 14. “I think people worried about that entirely too much.”

McCormack added of the bond between him, Messing, 51, Mullally, 60, and Sean Hayes: “The four of us get along like a house on fire, we always have.”

Speculation that there was beef between Messing and Mullally began to swirl on social media earlier this year after eagle-eyed fans claimed that the ladies stopped following each other on Instagram. Adding fuel to the fire, Messing later added a photo sans Mullally in August, leading viewers to believe the reboot is on its final season due to the feud, which McCormack debunked on Saturday.

“The show’s ending because we want to make sure that it ends up properly, that we go out on top, that it never gets sort of lost in the shuffle,” he explained to Us. “We’re going to go out, I think those 18 episodes airing in a row, NBC’s doing it all at once, which I used to love that. So it’s going to go big. It’s going to go out in a way that I’m really going to be proud of.”

McCormack also dished to Us about working with Demi Lovato, who joined the cast for a few upcoming episodes.

“She’s great. She’s great fun. She’s a fan of the show and so, and that’s always my favorite thing is when somebody who loves the show comes on,” he said. “There’s an appreciation that’s not just the job. … they get to be in that world and we get to be in her world for a few minutes. But she’s great fun and it’s a very important role opposite Will. It’s something important to Will. So that’s all we’re allowed to say. I don’t know, we’re being very high shots, which is cool.”

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!