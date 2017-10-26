Andi Mack is making Disney Channel history. Season 2, set to premiere Friday, October 27, will feature Cyrus Goodman (played by 15-year-old Joshua Rush) making a self-discovery about his sexuality. While there have been gay characters on the network before — Good Luck Chuck a briefly featured a lesbian couple — this is the first time a coming-out story will be told.

Season 2 will focus on 13-year-old Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) wondering if her parents will get married, as well as figuring out how she feels about her longtime crush Jonah (Ashley Angel). Cyrus, Andi’s best friend, will also realize he has feelings for Jonah, which will begin his self-realization and acceptance process, Deadline reports.

During the premiere, he will reveal those feelings to Andi’s father, Buffy (Trent Garrett), in a scene that Disney hopes will be positive for both children and adults watching. Cyrus’ coming-out story will also approach his struggle with telling his girlfriend, Iris (Molly Jackson).

“Andi Mack is a story about ‘tweens’ figuring out who they are,” Disney Channel said in a statement. “[Creator] Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity.”

“Starting conversations about trust, love, relationships and family dynamics is easier when you have a show that you can relate to,” Rush wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 25. “Andi Mack gives young people and their parents, mentors, and champions a meaningful way to talk about these topics and the power to decide their futures. I’m so proud to bring Cyrus’ groundbreaking story line to life and for you to see what we’ve been working on.”

The actor then answered questions about season 2 on his Tumblr account on Thursday, revealing that he prepared “a lot” for the new story line. “I worked with a former publicist from Logo, who is now a therapist, we worked with GLAAD and GLISEN, and I used my own personal experiences, from when I was the first person a close friend came out to,” he wrote, adding he feels relieved that the secret storyline is finally out. “I’m 90% sure that this is the longest secret I’ve ever kept (almost 2 YEARS has this been in the works!!!) and I’m so excited to share this moment with all of you.”

Andi Mack premieres on Disney Channel on Friday, October 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

