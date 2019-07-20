Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Hulu revival of Veronica Mars.

Still not over it. Veronica Mars fans couldn’t have been happier about the eight-episode revival landing on Hulu on Friday, July 19, a week before its original release date. However, the shocking finale may have turned those smiles into frowns.

In the last episode of season 4, Veronica (Kristen Bell) and Logan (Jason Dohring) finally get married in a simple ceremony after Penn (Patton Oswald) is arrested for the bombings. However, when Veronica and Logan head to their apartment to get ready for their honeymoon, he goes outside to move the car for street cleaning. While he’s there, Veronica realizes a piece of the mystery that was left unsolved: Penn made a comment about the time in Fiji in one of his limerick threats, and it never added up to anything.

In a split second, she realizes that Penn was also in her car, just moments before he was arrested — and he had a backpack that he had left inside. With that, she looks at the clock — it’s 4:59 p.m. — then at the window. Just like that, she yells Logan’s name and a bomb goes off. Logan is killed in the explosion, as she is left sobbing on her bed.

The series then jumps a year ahead. Audiences learn that Veronica’s voiceover all season was actually her speaking to Logan’s therapist. During the conversation, she reveals she is leaving Neptune on a case. However, before she does, the therapist shares that before Logan and Veronica’s wedding, she asked him if he was sure he wanted to get married. He said he was, but later called her back to explain why, leaving her a voicemail. So, the therapist sent Veronica the message and the P.I. listened to it as she drove away from Neptune, crying.

Here’s what Logan said: “Is it weird to want to marry someone because you respect her? Because you want to be like her? Because you want children who will inherit her qualities? I wanna marry Veronica because she’s the toughest human being I’ve ever met. Blows that would destroy most people — she always picks herself back up.”

Ahead of the series release — before press watched, too — Us Weekly spoke with Dohring, 37, about how the series ends and asked whether he’d be open to doing more episodes.

“Yeah. I think Hulu has set themselves up very well for this, and I think [creator] Rob [Thomas] has, as well, with where the end of this show goes. I think it actually, in my opinion, launches or propels itself in an even a new direction beyond this,” he told Us in May. “Probably more so than any particular iteration of these — from the show, to the movie, to this. And I think that you’re going to see a change at the end that’s more significant than any that’s happened before and really sets itself up and lends itself to that.”

Veronica Mars is now streaming on Hulu.

