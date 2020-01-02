Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek Named as 2020 Golden Globes Presenters

And the envelopes go to …! Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek have been named as 2020 Golden Globes presenters, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

In addition to their presenting duties, both Johansson, 35, and Malek, 38, are also competing for Golden Globes this year in their respective categories. Malek is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama trophy in recognition of his performance in the USA show Mr. Robot. He landed nominations in the same category for the same role twice before, and he also won the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

In Mr. Robot, Malek plays a cybersecurity engineer with dissociative identity disorder who is recruited to join a group of anti-corporation “hacktivists.” The drama series, which has already earned Malek a Primetime Emmy Award, aired its series finale on December 22.

Johansson, meanwhile, is in contention for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category for her performance in Netflix film Marriage Story. It’s the fifth Golden Globes nomination of her career: She previously got nods for her roles in the films Lost in Translation, Girl With a Pearl Earring, A Love Song for Bobby Long and Match Point.

In Marriage Story, Johansson plays a former teen actress navigating a divorce from her theater director husband, played by Adam Driver. Us Weekly’s Mara Reinstein called the film an “utterly smart and moving heart-wrencher” that’s “one of the best films of the year” and raved that both Johansson and Driver give “career-best performances.”

Marriage Story is the most-nominated film of the 77th Golden Globe Awards, with six nominations. On the television side, Chernobyl, The Crown, and Unbelievable are tied for first place with four nominations each.

Ricky Gervais will host this year’s ceremony in his fifth turn as MC. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse,” the comedian, 58, previously said in a statement. “But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening.”

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards air live on NBC Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET.