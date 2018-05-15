Magnifico! The trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody has just been released and if the teaser is any indication, Queen’s stellar rise to the top will be told just the way Freddie Mercury would have wanted it.

Starring Rami Malek as Mercury, the movie chronicles the musical journey of Queen, whose original members also included Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon. The film honors the group’s iconic lead singer, who died at the age 45 from bronchial pneumonia stemming from AIDS in November 1991, just one day after revealing he had contracted the disease.

His death was significant in many ways, as he was the first beloved rock star to succumb to AIDS. Queen, who is most famous for their hits “Killer Queen,” “Somebody to Love,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” among many others, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Viewer’s may have to do a double take at the uncanny similarity between Mercury and Malek, who sings a little in the film. The sound isn’t the only similarity: the Mr. Robot actor, 37, looks exactly like the legendary frontman — especially during his portrayal of the late star’s infamous performance at 1985’s Live Aid.

Queen fans will also have the opportunity to get in on the fun. They can go to PutMeInBohemian.com and sing their best version of “Bohemian Rhapsody” for a chance to have their voice included in the film!

Bohemian Rhapsody also stars Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander and Mike Myers and is directed by Dexter Fletcher. As previously reported, Bryan Singer was fired as director in December after he didn’t show up on the set. Malek reportedly complained to Twentieth Century Fox about Singer’s “unreliability and unprofessionalism,” however, Singer claimed that rumors of tension between Malek and him were false. He later released a statement and explained his departure was caused because the studio was “unwilling to accommodate” his need to take time off to deal with a family matter.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly exclusively revealed in April 2018 that Malek and costar Boynton, who plays Mary Austin, are dating after they met on set.

