From onscreen to real life. Bohemian Rhapsody costars Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton are dating, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

“They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London,” the insider tells Us of the new relationship between 24-year-old Boynton and 36-year-old Malek. “He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time.” In fact, the source adds that he was there very recently.

Prior to his relationship with Boynton, the Los Angeles native dated his Mr. Robot costar Portia Doubleday.

Though it’s unclear when Malek and Doubleday called it quits on their relationship — sometime in 2017 — the source tells Us that the two “broke up a while ago and Rami was single before Lucy for a bit.” Doubleday has since deleted photos of the two kissing from her social media.

The now real-life couple will star as love interests in the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic, which filmed in 2017 and is set to be released in November of this year. Malek plays Mercury himself, while Boynton takes on the role of Mary Austin. Austin acted as a muse for Mercury, even inspiring the 1975 hit Queen song “Love of My Life,” as the two had a serious relationship in the ’70s.

Malek opened up about his role as Mercury in a September 2017 interview with ET where he dished on playing the former Queen front man who died in 1991 at the age of 45 due to a complication from AIDS.

“When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it’s a very affirming moment,” Malked said of how he felt the first time he saw himself in full character. The hair and makeup “only adds to the level of confidence that one would need to play Freddie Mercury,” he noted.

