Soulmates on and off the screen! Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have taken 2019 awards season by storm with their sweet and stylish red carpet moments.

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2018 that Bohemian Rhapsody stars, who portray former lovers turned best friends Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin in the Queen biopic, are dating. “They meet while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London. He is so into her,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

Malek finally confirmed the duo’s romance in January 2019 at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, while accepting an award for Breakthrough Artist. “Thank you Lucy Boynton,” he said during his speech. “You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much.”

The Oscar nominee later gushed over the British actress while speaking exclusively to Us at the 2nd Annual Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award Ceremony just days later. “She’s extraordinary. She’s such a wildly talented human being and an inspiration,” he gushed at the time. “I have to say, that goes for the entire cast.”

The Mr. Robot star added: “It was so difficult and daunting portraying this character and I had their help every single moment of it and it has bonded us and galvanized us like no other. So, it’s truly a family. People throw that word out pretty casually, but in this case, it is.”

Meanwhile, Boynton raved about date nights with her beau during an interview with Us in February. “I wish I could always be wearing the dresses I do on the red carpet, I’m not gonna lie. I would go anywhere in one of those ballgowns,” she said of dressing up for nights out on the town with the Gilmore Girls alum. “I’ve always really admired [Rami’s] style. His stylist Clara Urbinati is one of my favorite people and has such great taste and is always very out there.”

