Lucy Boynton has been turning heads at every red carpet event this awards season and the 25-year-old cool girl isn’t slowing down anytime soon. She continued to slay at the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2019 show with JNSQ at The Huntington Library Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, California in a lacy light pink and black Rodarte dress paired with Chloe Gosselin open-toe heels.

“My style kind of changes as I do. It’s always very comfortable, but I like to have fun with it,” she said at the event. “I like to feel very decorated and dressed for myself, so whatever it looks like on that day.”

And however she feels is clearly working in her favor! Boynton may be up for trying out new looks on any given day, but there’s one inspiration that has remained a constant for her lately: The actress admits that her chic get-ups and sparkly makeup vibes are influenced by projects she’s working on, particularly her role as Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Boynton revealed how her style has changed since starring in the 2018 Queen biopic, her fave outfit for a date night with boyfriend and costar Rami Malek (hint: it’s more black-tie than you think) and how their seemingly coordinated outfits are never planned in advance.

How Her Fashion and Beauty Choices Are Inspired by Bohemian Rhapsody

“I think every job that I do I get very carried away with the style and all of that, especially with Bohemian Rhapsody, we’ve been having a lot of fun with bright colors and the bold feelings of the 70’s,” she tells Stylish. And Freddie Mercury has been the ultimate inspo for her glittery eyed looks and pouty lips too. “Jo Baker always does my makeup and we’ve been getting slightly more experimental. … If you’re gonna go big, you might as well while promoting Freddie Mercury. I’m really following his footsteps!,” she exclaims.

Her Everyday Beauty Routine

To keep up with her various appearances, Boynton admits she’d like to dedicate more time for self-care including facial appointments and massages. “I think I need to start getting into a proper regimen. I usually just kind of wing it and rely on [makeup artist] Jo Baker’s artistic skills to fix my face,” she admits. If she’s not busy getting dolled up, in her off time she likes to keep her makeup looking effortless. “On my days off, I don’t do very much. …It’s just pretty simple.”

Her Date Night Looks

When it comes to fashion, whether she’s working or not, a ballgown is something she enjoys wearing on any occasion. “I wish I could always be wearing the dresses I do on the red carpet, I’m not gonna lie. I would go anywhere in one of those ballgowns,” she dishes. But if she needs to be more low key for a dinner date with Malek, the Miss Potter actress opts for a cute, girly look. “Usually I go for a little Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby babydoll dress. That’s my favorite look, with some Mary Janes,” she says.

Her 2019 Oscars Dress and the Importance of Comfort

“I always make it a point of trying to wear something that I feel comfortable in, so my stylist always encourages me to dress for myself,” she reveals. As for what we can expect to see her wearing at the 91st Academy Awards? Boynton is keeping her look on lockdown for now. “It’s getting made at the moment and it’s a custom dress, which will be an exciting surprise, but yeah… it’s kind of top secret now!”

Her Surprise at How Well Rami’s Style Matches Hers

While Boynton and Malek always seem like the most picture-perfect pair no matter where they’re headed, she confesses that they don’t pick out their outfits together. “When it’s looked somewhat coordinated, it’s always been a bit of a shock, like, ‘I don’t know what that says!,’” she tells Stylish. “I’ve always really admired his style. His stylist Ilaria Urbinati is one of my favorite people and has such great taste and is always very out there.”

