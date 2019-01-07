Some of our favorite Hollywood couples hit the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet in style on Sunday, January 6, and it had us believing in love all over again. And while there were plenty of steamy duos, there were nine couples that were especially on fire at last night’s award show. Yup, these folks sure know how to turn an awards night into a stylish and sweet date night.

From comedy favorites Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to sexy swooners Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, keep scrolling to see what other couples stood out at the 76th Annual Golden Globes.

Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore