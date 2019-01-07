Our first Best Dressed awards show list of the year is in! The 2019 Golden Globe red carpet on Sunday, January 6, was buzzing with the some of the hottest celebrities in Hollywood. From deep necklines to oversized bows to gleaming embellishments, we saw a lot of beautiful gowns. However, there were five ladies that stood out amongst the rest. So who were the five best dressed of the night? Saoirse Ronan, Regina King, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong’o. Keep reading for details!

Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

5) Ronan looked like an absolute goddess in a silver Gucci gown. The Chopard jewelry and crystal embroidery added a level of sophistication while the plunging neckline gave the look a touch of sexiness.

4) The Seven Seconds actress wore a stunning custom, rosé-sequined Alberta Ferretti dress. As for the form fit and strapless cut, it was the perfect way to show off her incredibly toned figure.

3) In a skin-tight, long-sleeve Michael Kors dress, Kidman completely wowed. Her Christian Louboutin shoes and Harry Winston jewels were only the icing on a very chic cake.

2) The always classy Theron wore a sleek black and white Dior dress adorned with a bow on the neckline, adding a bit of elegant dimension. The finishing touch: Bvulgari Jewels.

1) Taking the number one spot as Golden Globes 2019 Best Dressed is the red carpet stunner Nyong’o. The Black Panther actress wore a royal blue Calvin Klein dress draped in silver embellishment that was breathtakingly beautiful.

