Lucy Boynton turned heads at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6, in her sparkly Celine gown, and she was back on the red carpet just days later at the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Awards on Wednesday, January 9, in yet another shimmering number, complete with an eye makeup look inspired by the one and only David Bowie. The Bohemian Rhapsody star’s makeup artist Jo Baker shared on Instagram that the epic lashes and glitter were an ode to Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust on the anniversary of his death.

“Shining bright like a diamond,” Baker captioned her Instagram post of the actress’ mesmerizing eyes. “Paying homage to #DavidBowie #ziggystardust. [M]ay you continue to inspire and encourage the next generation to create and play with self expression and identity!!”

6 Reasons Lucy Boynton Will Be the Breakout Style Star of the 2019 Awards Season

In addition to honoring the late artist, the eye-catching (get it?!) moment was the perfect complement to Boynton’s silver beaded Prada gown. On her Instagram Story, Baker showed that she played with a bunch of grey and silver shadows in addition to Lemonhead.La glitter to create the silver firework-like beams surrounding her peepers.

No confirmation yet if the Ziggy-meets-Twiggy lashes were au naturel or got a little help from falsies or extensions, but Boynton’s fierce fringe is nothing new, which leads Us to be she may just be #blessed. In a 2017 interview with Into the Gloss, the Gypsy actress said a “a big doe-eye” is one of her “go-to” looks, and she likes the MAC Haute and Naughty Mascara in Ultra Black because it doesn’t clump.

The Hottest Hair and Makeup on the 2019 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Boynton’s makeup choices often center around her eyes. At the Globes, it was all about ‘70s glam, with Baker using Chanel Beauty to perfect her glowing skin, contoured lids and spidery lashes.

Ashley Tisdale Tells Us How to Use Her New Illuminate Cosmetics Highlight and Contour Palettes

So with awards season just getting started and Boynton already being our pick for breakout style star, we have a feeling there will be many more opportunities to obsess over her fab fringe in the near future!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!