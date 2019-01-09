Ashley Tisdale is here to ensure you have your glowiest winter yet! After acquiring her Illuminate makeup line from BH Cosmetics in May 2018, the multi-hyphenate added CEO to her resume and embarked on a full re-brand. She is kicking off 2019 with a two new launches — the Glow Up Highlight and Contour Palette and Illuminate 4-Piece Brush Set — and is giving Us all her #ProTips for faking that perfect lit-from-within summer radiance all year long.

Meant for the woman who wants a fool-proof day-to-day makeup look, Illuminate currently offers 12-pan eyeshadow palettes, neutral liquid lipsticks and false lashes all priced under $20, and Tisdale says that’s just the beginning of what’s to come.

“We want to deliver easy-to-use, cruelty-free products that work for everyone — from makeup rookies to completely-obsessed enthusiasts,” she says. “Each product is curated to help the everyday girl.”

With that in mind, Illuminate will be launching sculpting sets in January that she swears result in a #flawless glow no matter your contouring prowess. Available in “warm” and “cool” shades, the $17 Glow Up Palette includes two shimmering highlighter options and two matte contouring and bronzing hues.

“Applying highlighter in all the right places makes you glow. You can also use a contour shade to warm up your skin tone,” Tisdale says. And if a Kardashian-level contour is not in your repertoire just yet? “The Glow Up palette is powder based, so it’s super easy,” she promises. “I like to use the contour as if it were a bronzer and highlight above my cheek bones and upper lip.”

Oh, and if you’re into multitasking, the former High School Musical star says the pigmented powders can double as eyeshadow, too! “I like to use the contour shades as a shadow base or crease color and the highlight shades for the corners of your eyes and brow bone,” she shares.

To make application a breeze, Illuminate is also coming out with a $20 quartet of brushes in March that Tisdale says are perfect for “blending” and “worth the wait.”

When it comes to her own everyday beauty look, the actress says she likes to keep it “pretty simple” with foundation, mascara and her glowy new palettes. “I smoke out my eyes in the same shade as my cheekbones which creates a monochromatic look,” Tisdale tells Us. “It’s fresh and easy for day.”

For nights out, she opts for something “a bit heavier” by drawing on a cat eye (Stila Liquid Eyeliner is her fave!) and building from there. “I do have to say my lash clusters are the best,” she says. “I live for them I haven’t found anything out there that compares.”

