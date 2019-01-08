Now that the holidays are over, our wallets are feeling a little lighter just as the winter weather blues start to sink in. Luckily Ulta is in the business of changing all that thanks to their annual Love Your Skin sale event.

From January 6 until Saturday, January 26, you can can get 50 percent off skin care items from brands like Origins, Clarisonic, Juice Beauty and more! Just check out the store’s online calendar and see what products are going on sale each day. If you see something you like — or need to restock — just set a reminder for yourself for the day your favorites are on sale.

Keep scrolling to see our five favorites that you should totally scoop up for a discounted price during Ulta’s Love Your Skin sale.