Lucy Boynton took home her first Golden Globe on Sunday, January 6, when Bohemian Rhapsody won Best Drama Motion Picture at the 2019 ceremony, but she also established herself as a best dressed-list contender with her cool-girl look on the red carpet. The 24-year-old turned heads in a sequined gold Celine gown and bedhead-inspired platinum bob, and we’re going to go ahead and predict that the actress will emerge as one of awards season’s breakout style stars.

Born in New York but raised in London, Boynton got her start in 2006 as the star of Miss Potter. She’s since had a variety of film and television roles, including playing Freddie Mercury’s partner Mary Austin in the 2018 Queen biopic. And, whether she’s hitting the red carpet at a premiere, hanging with her boyfriend and costar Rami Malek or sitting front row at Fashion Week, the blonde beauty always brings her fashion and beauty A-game.

With all eyes on Bohemian Rhapsody after it picked up the coveted Globe, we know we’ll be seeing a lot more of Boyton this awards season. Keep scrolling to get to know the breakout style star!