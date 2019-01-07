Lights, camera, action! The stars of television and film hit the red carpet for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 6 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and the A-list brought the glamour!

The Golden Globes kick off red carpet season and while the fashion is more exciting than who actually wins statuettes, we can’t get enough of the hair and makeup, either! From Lady Gaga’s updated classic chignon (hello, blue!) to Regina King’s modern Hollywood waves, Lucy Boynton’s sexy blunt bob and Laura Harrier’s cherry red lips, one thing’s for sure: the beauty looks on the red carpet were all #winning, and even better than last years’ looks!

Scroll through to see our picks for the absolute hottest hair and makeup on the red carpet! And check out every single gown and tux here.