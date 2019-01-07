Hitting a blue note! Lady Gaga debuted a new, almost periwinkle hair color on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet that offset the soft tone of her custom Valentino gown. The overall effect: An ethereal dream come true.

Channeling Cinderella for her Globes look, she opted for a sleek yet feminine updo by longtime stylist Frederic Aspiras, a show-stopping diamond necklace from Tiffany’s and purple eyeshadow courtesy of makeup pro Sarah Tanno, which complemented her overall look. It’s such a glamorous moment for the star, who received two nominations for her lead role in A Star Is Born for Best Actress and Best Song (for “Shallow”).

Of course, we’ve come to expect the unexpected from Mother Monster, and this fun hair color shade was a breath of fresh air on the carpet. However, fans that have been paying attention may have gotten a clue that the usually blonde singer-actress has been feeling blue (so to speak) — just six days ago she sported a much more vibrant blueberry hue for a performance famously attended by Celine Dion.

And it seems she has been prepping for this moment by…eating burgers! On Saturday, January 5, she hilariously posted a pic to her Instagram Story showing fast food and a bowl of Fruity Pebbles with the caption, “#goldenglobes tomorrow gotta fuel up.” We just love a star who is as down to earth as she is fashion-forward!

Will she take home a statue — or two — tonight? We will soon know. But in the meantime one thing is for sure: This talented lady wins in the style department!

