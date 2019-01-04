The first awards show of 2019 is almost here! The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 6.

Before the Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best in film and TV, check out everything you need to know about the big night, from the hosts to the nominees and more!

What Time?

The 2019 ceremony airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who Is Hosting?

Previous Golden Globe winners Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) are set to host Sunday night’s show. “Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” NBC Entertainment co-chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks said in a statement in December. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television.”

Who Is Presenting?

The A-list presenters include Allison Janney, Ben Stiller, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chadwick Boseman, Chrissy Metz, Dick Van Dyke, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown, Taraji P. Henson and Jamie Lee Curtis. In addition, Idris Elba’s 16-year-old daughter, Isan, will serve as the ambassador, escorting the winners off stage.

Who Is Nominated?

Vice, The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born are the most-nominated movies this year, while The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Sharp Objects, Barry and The Americans are among the leading TV nominees.

Who Is Being Honored?

Five-time Golden Globe winner Carol Burnett will receive the newly minted Carol Burnett Award, which was created to celebrate achievements in TV. Jeff Bridges will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which previously went to stars including Meryl Streep and the late Robin Williams.

