Absolutely smitten. Days after confirming his relationship with Bohemian Rhapsody costar Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek couldn’t help but rave about the 24-year-old actress, whom he calls “extraordinary.”

“She’s such a wildly talented human being and an inspiration,” Malek, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 9, at the 2nd Annual Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award Ceremony. “I have to say that goes for the entire cast.”

He continued, “It was so difficult and daunting portraying this character and I had their help every single moment of it and it has bonded us and galvanized us like no other. So, it’s truly a family. People throw that word out pretty casually, but in this case, it is.”

The Mr. Robot star won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6. Malek told Us he feels like he’s “in a bit of a trance” because he didn’t expect to win.

“The last few days have been extraordinary and I’m gonna bask in it for a little while because we did put so much effort into this … not only the work on the film, but promoting it, as well,” he explained. “Seeing how it’s been so well-received all over the world and traveling with this film has been astonishing. [It’s] an extraordinary recognition that I am gonna appreciate for as long as I’m here.”

Us Weekly broke the news of the actors’ relationship in April 2018. “They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London,” a source told Us at the time. “He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

The Papillon star let his affection for Boynton be known when he received the Breakthrough Artist Award at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala on Thursday, January 3.

“Thank you, Lucy Boynton,” he said during his acceptance speech. “You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

