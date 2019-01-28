Hot damn! The men who graced the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards were quite dapper — while also playing with trends. Going bold and donning some daring colors, the year’s biggest actors stepped out on Sunday, January 27, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A. looking stylish and seriously handsome.

There were maroon suits, blue and black tuxes and even sockless shoes. So from Rami Malek‘s all-black tux to Sterling K Brown‘s classic look, keep scrolling to see the 7 hottest guys at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.