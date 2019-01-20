The year of A Star Is Born! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have stolen the show at multiple awards shows in 2019. The costars’ offscreen chemistry has had fans talking after the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and more. Gaga also gave Cooper a shoutout after she won Best Original Song at the 2019 Golden Globes […]
Take a look at some of the funniest awards show audience reactions in recent history, from Will Smith’s aghast expression at Lady Gaga’s 2013 VMAs performance, to Beyonce’s mortified face when Kanye West crashed Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech
Making beauty moves! The stars of film and television hit the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 27, with bold style and their hair and makeup choices followed suit. While some stars wore truly standout hues (we’re looking at you Lupita Nyong’o with your touches of warrior-inspired red makeup and Julia Garner wearing a truly […]
The 2019 SAG Awards red carpet had some seriously glam beauty moments (think: Lucy Boynton‘s abstract eyeliner and Lady Gaga‘s oxblood pout) that paired perfectly with the stars’ couture gowns and jumpsuits, so you may be surprised to learn that celebs were rocking hair, makeup and skincare products you can – inexpensively! – pick up […]
A Girl Scout’s work is never done. Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays young Kate Pearson on the NBC hit This Is Us, attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards alongside much of the show’s cast in Los Angeles on Sunday, January, 27, but she wasn’t about to let a silly awards ceremony get in the way of […]
Rami Malek may be snagging trophies left and right during the 2019 awards season, but it’s how he landed his first acting gig on Gilmore Girls — which earned him his SAG card — that also has people intrigued. “I spent years trying to figure it out, and it was [casting director] Mali Finn who […]
Hot damn! The men who graced the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards were quite dapper — while also playing with trends. Going bold and donning some daring colors, the year’s biggest actors stepped out on Sunday, January 27, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A. looking stylish and seriously handsome. There were maroon […]
You glow, girl! We can always count on Yara Shahidi to slay on the red carpet, and her fierce sequined jumpsuit and radiant monochrome beauty look at the 2019 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Center in L.A. on Sunday, January 27, was no exception. And, as her makeup artist Emily Cheng tells Us, […]
The 2019 SAG Awards pulled in millions of viewers on Sunday, January 27, but not every moment from the 25th annual ceremony made it into the live broadcast from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Scroll down for details on what you didn’t see on TV!
Yawn! Jason Bateman may have taken home a SAG Award on Sunday, January 27, but the actor admitted his kids don’t think he’s a big deal. “They’re not impressed,” the Ozark star, 50, told Us Weekly and other reporters in the SAG press room after winning the Male Actor in a Drama Series category. “They’re used […]
Lucy Bolton was an elegant goth goddess at the 2019 SAG Awards, wearing a funky Erdem dress, punk minimalist makeup and a half-up hairstyle that delicately tied together the entire look. The Bohemian Rhapsody star collaborated with makeup artist Jo Baker and hairstylist Jenny Cho to create the retro goth look she wanted. “When she […]
We’ve got scarlet fever! Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina hit the carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Center in L.A. on Sunday, January 27, in a head-to-toe look that can only be described as red hot, and the actress’ makeup artist Kirin Bhatty is giving Us Weekly the behind-the-scenes […]
A night to remember. Celebrities kept the excitement alive even after the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards came to a close on Sunday, January 27. Winners such as Rami Malek, Jason Bateman and the Black Panther cast joined nominees, presenters and more at Netflix’s afterparty at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. Keep […]
Boy, were they wrong! Emily Blunt revealed that some people jokingly warned her against working with her husband, John Krasinski, in A Quiet Place over fears that it would end their marriage. “You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be […]
Talk about power couples! Hollywood’s leading ladies and gentlemen stepped out in style at the 2019 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A. on Sunday, January 27, and the only thing better than one fashionable star is a super stylish duo. Fortunately, the red carpet of the 25th annual fete celebrating […]
We saw some seriously stunning (and not so-stunning) looks at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 27. As gorgeous as many of the designer ensembles were, nothing sets off a red carpet gown like a beautiful pair of long earrings or a diamond ring. Not to mention, who wouldn’t want to add a little bit […]
It doesn’t get better than this! Some of the biggest names in Hollywood geeked out over one another while attending the 2019 SAG Awards sponsored by Fiji Water at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 27. Scroll down to see all of the must-see photos from inside the show!
Some light reading. Timothée Chalamet was spotted flipping through the program at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 27, and Twitter couldn’t get enough of the viral moment. During host Megan Mullally’s opening monologue, the cameras panned through the star-studded audience and at one point stopped on Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Right behind them […]
A night to remember! The 2019 SAG Awards were showstopping when it came to top moments during the live event, which took place at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 27. From The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens making a surprise performance after being spotted bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s last year […]
A very special evening. Rami Malek celebrated his win at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 27, by kissing his girlfriend, Lucy Boynton. Malek, 37, leaned in to peck Boynton, 25, after he won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal […]
A big night out! Emma Stone and her boyfriend, Dave McCary, couldn’t stop giggling together during a rare public outing at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, August 27. The 30-year-old actress — who was nominated for two awards for her roles in The Favourite and Maniac — stunned in a sparkly gold top with a […]
Who’s taking home the actor? Megan Mullally is set to host the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 27. A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite are leading the movie categories while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, GLOW and The Handmaid’s Tale fill the small screen categories. Find out all nominees […]
With a less formal and more laid-back atmosphere, the Screen Actors Guild Awards often times offers much more daring fashion choices amongst the A-list stars. And the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet was no different. Broadcast from the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. on Sunday, January 27, celebs showed up in some stunning ensembles to the event while others took some risks we’re not quite […]
Megan Mullally may have been hosting the 2019 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A. on Sunday, January 27, but the Will & Grace star revealed on the red carpet that she ended up buying her own gowns for the event … online. Rocking a black short-sleeve Alexander McQueen dress with […]
Sequins! White dresses! Women in suits! We spotted a lot of trends on the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday, January 27, but that’s not the only thing that caught our attention. Among the many dresses and gowns were five stand out fashion looks we’ll be thinking about for years to come. Our picks […]
The stars of film and television hit the red carpet for the 25th Annual SAG Awards on January 27, 2019 and the trophy for best hair and makeup goes to… these gorgeous celebs! Awards Season 2019 is well underway, and the trend of bold makeup with easy, sexy hair continues! We loved the blue hues we […]
Relationship — and costar — goals! Emily Blunt paid tribute to her husband and A Quiet Place costar, John Krasinski, after she won the best supporting actress award for her role in the film at the 25th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, January 27. “Oh, my goodness me. Guys, that truly has completely blown my slicked […]
Shine on, Geoffrey Owens! The Cosby Show alum made a surprise appearance at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 27, during the opening segment. “Somewhere in the middle of the road of my life, I found myself in the dark wood of unemployment and debt,” the 57-year-old said while sitting at his table inside […]