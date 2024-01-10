Nominations for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday, January 10.

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominees via Instagram Live on the SAG Awards and Netflix accounts after an introduction from SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

The SAG Awards will take place on Saturday, February 24. Leading up to the 2024 nominations, Barbie and Oppenheimer were highly favored to garner multiple nods. The films came out on the same day in July 2023, causing the pop culture phenomenon known as Barbenheimer. Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy, who played the leads in their respective movies, joined forces in December 2023 to discuss their popularity.

“I think it happened because both movies were good,” Murphy, 47, told Robbie, 33, during Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. “In fact, that summer, there was a huge diversity of stuff in the cinema, and I think it just connected in a way that you or I or the studios or anybody could never have predicted.”

“You can’t force that or orchestrate that,” Robbie added, to which Murphy replied: “No, and it may never happen again.”

While detailing how they prepared for their respective roles, Murphy joked that he “walk[ed] around my basement talking to myself.”

On a more serious note, Murphy mimicked some of the titular character’s exact movements. “Physically, there was loads of pictures of him, and he always stood with his hand on his hip,” he explained. “He was such a slight man, but he always stood with this very kind of jaunty angle. So I nicked that pretty early as a physical thing.”

Robbie, meanwhile, confessed that it was “so weird prepping Barbie as a character” because all of her “usual tools didn’t apply.”

She continued: “I work with an acting coach, and I work with a dialect coach, and I work with a movement coach, and I read everything, and I watch all the things. I rely on animal work a lot. I was maybe 45 minutes into pretending to be a flamingo or whatever, and I was suddenly like, ‘It’s not working.’”

Robbie ultimately turned to director Greta Gerwig with her concerns.

“I went to Greta, like, ‘Help me. I don’t know where to start with this character.’ And she’s like, ‘OK, what are you scared of?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t want her to seem dumb and ditzy, but she’s also not meant to know anything. She’s meant to be completely naïve and ignorant,’” she recalled. “And Greta found this episode on ‘This American Life,’ where it was a woman who can’t introspect, who doesn’t have the voice in her head that’s constantly narrating life the way we all do. This woman’s got a Ph.D. and is extremely smart, but just doesn’t have that internal monologue.”

Scroll down to see the full list of 2024 SAG Award nominees:

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

American Fiction

The Color Purple

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Penélope Cruz (Ferrari)

Jodie Foster (NYAD)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick Capter 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba (Painkiller)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Bell Powley (A Small Light)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series. Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

David Oyelowo (Lawman: Bass Reeves)

Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk’s Last Case)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

The 30th annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix Saturday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET.