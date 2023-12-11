This is a Top 20 Movies of 2023 post, so obviously we must start with … Taylor Swift.

Seriously.

Go back to October, when the devastating SAG-AFTRA strike was still in full throttle. High-profile projects like Dune 2 had been jettisoned to 2024; the films that were being released couldn’t benefit from proper promotion. An industry that had barely emerged from the pandemic seemed on life support. Only true cinephiles cared about going to the movies.

Then Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour arrived.

The concert movie was nearly three hours in length and offered exactly zero minutes of backstage footage from her mega-selling tour. Whatever. Fans who did catch the live show clamored at the chance to relive their summer memories — and those who missed it were afforded a front-row seat at a fraction of the cost. The audiences didn’t just passively sit and watch as if it were an eat-your-vegetables period piece, either. They sang and danced and turned it into a joyous $150-million-grossing interactive experience.

Now, Swift happens to be a celebrity of unparalleled popularity at the moment. Go ahead and name a comparable actor who can draw in crowds of that magnitude — and don’t say Tom Cruise or Leonardo DiCaprio. (Ahem: Disappointing ticket sales for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I and Killers of the Flower Moon.) Not even the great Beyoncé could pull off a similar box-office feat with her own well-reviewed Renaissance Tour concert flick.

Still, even after The Eras Tour hits streaming, belting out “Cruel Summer” alone on the couch is bound to yield diminishing returns. Queuing up your favorite movie with a few clicks may be convenient, but there’s still something enormously satisfying about taking in a film on a big screen. And when that film actually delivers on its promise . . .?! The communal endorphin rush can’t be denied.

Enter this year’s Top 20. Admittedly, none of these picks prompted live sing-a-longs. Yet they all succeeded in striking a chord from deep within. (And, because this is still 2023, several picks are available to watch at home right now.) Go check them out. Or, put it this way: Baby just say yes.

1. ‘Barbie’

Want to know how to think out of the (pink) box? Take the seemingly-perfect doll (Margot Robbie) and wake her up to the harsh gender-imbalanced realities beyond the utopian Barbieland. But director Greta Gerwig’s smart modern comedy truly resonated with kids of all ages because its impactful messaging came wrapped in delightful candy-colored entertainment. Plus, Ryan Gosling proved he Ken do it all. (Max on December 15; available for purchase on digital and on-demand)

2. ‘Maestro’

In his sophomore directing effort, Bradley Cooper takes on iconic West Side Story composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein. Yet this is no ordinary womb-to-tomb biopic. Using artful construction and a towering score from the musical genius himself, Cooper focuses on Bernstein’s troubled decades-long romance with the beguiling Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). Not pitch perfect, but pretty darn close. (In select theaters; Netflix on December 20)

3. ‘American Fiction’

For this blistering satire — which won the top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival — a frustrated academic and author (a never-better Jeffrey Wright) decides to single-handedly rail against an industry that tends to celebrate Black storytelling with traumatic and poverty narratives. Amid the outrageously funny moments, it shines as a relatable and poignant family melodrama. Bravo. (In theaters December 22)

4. ‘AIR’

A historical foot note in which a Nike marketing whiz (Matt Damon) attempts to sign Michael Jordan to a shoe contract in 1984 has inspired a totally terrific movie. In fact, considering that Air Jordans now epitomize corporate American culture, it’s a minor miracle director Ben Affleck (who also plays Nike CEO Phil Knight) delivered such a shaggy underdog story about gumption, optimism and faith. (Prime Video)

5. ‘Oppenheimer’

There’s a reason audiences were blown away (sorry!) by Christopher Nolan’s epic. Despite a heady subject matter — the creation of the atomic bomb — and challenging non-linear three-hour-long narrative, it’s a fascinating and technically excellent look at one of the most important chapters in 20th century history. A first-rate ensemble that included Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt helped too. (Available for purchase on DVD, digital and on-demand)

6. ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Confirmed: The Palme d’Or winner from the Cannes Film Festival is no esoteric sleep aid. On the contrary, this thriller in which a German novelist (Sandra Huller) stands trial for the murder of her possibly depressed husband crackles with twisty intensity. Featuring a blind boy that maybe can’t be trusted, a hero of a dog and an ending that begs for deep analytical discussion. (In theaters)

7. ‘The Holdovers’

Cheers to a sensitive 1970-set tale about damaged souls who push each other through disappointment. Paul Giamatti is an ultra-curmudgeonly teacher at an all-boys boarding school tasked with watching a student (Dominic Sessa) over Christmas break. Along with the school’s grieving cafeteria manager (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), the trio forge a bond during the most wonderful — albeit loneliest — time of the year. And they do it without resorting to easy sentimentality. (In theaters and available for purchase on digital and on-demand)

8. ‘Past Lives’

This tender romance and Sundance gem spans 24 years and two continents. Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae-Sung (Teo Yoo) are childhood friends in South Korea who reconnect as adults. But because life is messy, Nora is now married and knows that, despite the pair’s palpable chemistry, she just can’t chuck her reality to fulfill her fantasy. (Right?!) This realization only makes the pair’s wide-ranging conversations more poignant and bittersweet. (Available for purchase on digital and on-demand)

9. ‘Poor Things’

Barbie channels Frankenstein in this buzzy and beyond-unhinged stunner. Emma Stone delivers a career re-defining performance as Bella Baxter, an unhappy wife brought back to life with a new brain in 19th century Europe. She proceeds to embark on a journey of sexual discovery and liberation. Be forewarned that the latest from director Yargos Lanthimos (The Favourite) is odd to the extreme with a perverse sense of humor. It’s also stuffed with joy. (In theaters)

10. ‘May December’

A beyond-unconventional love story is the basis for a riveting character study with off-kilter comedic energy to spare. Gracie (Julianne Moore) and her much-younger husband (Riverdale’s Charles Melton) are still trying to shake the stigma of their illicit 90s-era liaison. Then a TV actress (Natalie Portman) swoops into town to shadow Gracie for an indie film. The film plays like both a twisted thriller and a nefarious satire on celebrity. (Netflix)

11. ‘Fair Play’

Here’s your basic 90s-era thriller complete with bloody period sex, forbidden workplace romance, male jealousy, uncomfortable misogyny, alcoholism, erectile dysfunction, corporate gameplay, finance mumbo jumbo, a pushy New York mother and totally bonkers last scene. So, how are you not streaming it right now?! (Netflix)

12. ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’

The well-worn Judy Blume novel that got us all through middle school also got through the adaptation process with flying colors. Just like the original bittersweet coming-of-age source material, the recently uprooted sixth-grader (Abby Ryder Fortson) tries to find her place in the world. Though set in 1970, every moment still rings painfully yet hilariously true. You must, you must, you must seek it out. (Streaming on Starz; available for purchase on digital and on-demand)

13. ‘The Burial’

The solid fact-based courtroom drama isn’t nearly as grim as the title implies. After a funeral home owner (Tommy Lee Jones) finds himself mired in a bad business deal, he enlists the help of flashy lawyer (Jamie Foxx). Despite their unlikely partnership, the two figure a way to make it work while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice. Those issues aside, the movie surprisingly excels as a rousing crowd-pleaser. (Prime Video)

14. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

No doubt there’s lots to admire about Martin Scorsese’s sprawling epic, which examines the tragic true story behind a series of murders in Oklahoma’s Osage Nation in the 1920s. Start with sturdy performances from Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro — always so intimidating as The Bad Guy — and standout Lily Gladstone. Even at 206 minutes, the story moves briskly; certainly faster than last year’s interminable Avatar sequel. So where was that gut-punch moment? (Available for purchase on digital and on-demand)

15. ‘Dream Scenario’

Wake up and listen up: An indie focusing on a mild-mannered biology professor is a wildly imaginative comedy and thought-provoking social satire. Nicolas Cage’s Paul Matthews is the definition of average — until he starts popping up in people’s dreams. Even when the narrative takes a more sinister turn, the knowing laughs never stop. And in a career spanning more than 40 years, Cage gives one of most endearing performances to date. (In theaters)

16. ‘You Hurt My Feelings’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays a neurotic New York City writer — as if there are any other kind! — and devoted wife and mother. All is sufficiently fine in her little world until she overhears her therapist husband (Tobias Menzies) criticizing the quality of her unsold new novel. This breezy effort from writer-director Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said) astutely examines what and how we choose to fib to protect the people we love. And for all its laughs, not once does the movie resort to wacky sitcom-like hijinks. (Available for purchase on digital and on demand)

17. ‘NYAD’

This legit feel-gooder centers on the remarkable real-life feat of athlete and journalist Diana Nyad (Annette Bening). After turning 60, she decides to free-swim the 110 miles from Cuba to Key West. No faux Disney princess, Nyad can be controlling and arrogant — especially to her best friend and coach (Jodie Foster). But these qualities work in her favor as she sets out on her historic swim. Inspirational rah-rah fare aside, two bona fide movie stars show how an adult friendship can go the distance. (Netflix)

18. ‘Priscilla’

If Elvis presented the King of Rock ‘n Roll as a razzle-dazzle music icon struggling with his demons, this drama plays like the other side of the record. The softer side. And a necessary one. Using delicate touch, writer and director Sofia Coppola shows how a teen Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny) was wooed by significantly older rock star Elvis Presley. Beyond the pretty dresses and nail polish, there’s a transfixing and tart portrait of marital loneliness. (In theaters)

19. ‘Dumb Money’

Because of the dual strikes, this wickedly entertaining comedy was undervalued at the box office. Maybe it’s fitting? Nonetheless, buy in to the hard-to-believe true story of the Boston finance misfit (Paul Dano) who took on The Man by sinking $50,000 into GameStop stock. The cast, which also includes Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, America Ferrera and Pete Davidson, are all winners. (Available for purchase on digital and on demand)

20. ‘M3Gan’

Hey, it’s the anti-Barbie doll! But this weird little demon still delivered both laughs and thrills. Bring on the sequel. (Available for purchase on digital and on demand)